Davidson Investment Advisors Has $298,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

