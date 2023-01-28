DataHighway Price Tops $2.63 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00011447 BTC on major exchanges. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $84.39 million and $375,845.07 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DataHighway alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.61 or 0.00398060 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,430.69 or 0.27940884 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00588346 BTC.

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,047,260 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.39711226 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $361,785.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DataHighway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DataHighway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.