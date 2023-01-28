Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

DHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $265.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,948 shares of company stock worth $12,646,795. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.