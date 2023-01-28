Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.43. 3,728,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 2,963,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $45,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 524.8% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period.

