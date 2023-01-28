D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 5,247 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in 3M by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Options Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM opened at $115.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $169.25.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

