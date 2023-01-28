D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 3,641 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.7 %

LLY stock opened at $342.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.61. The stock has a market cap of $325.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,357,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,422,714,835.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,357,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,422,714,835.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,141 shares of company stock valued at $44,151,279. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

