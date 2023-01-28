D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 252 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $60.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.26. The company has a market cap of $261.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

