D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.43. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

The company also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

