D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 272 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $374.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.50 and a 200-day moving average of $336.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,755 shares of company stock valued at $115,472,791 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

