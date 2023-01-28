D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VDE opened at $126.38 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $88.81 and a 1 year high of $132.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.05.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

