D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,343 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.15% of Glacier Bancorp worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,283,000 after acquiring an additional 96,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,738,000 after purchasing an additional 346,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,214,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,328,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,277,000 after buying an additional 32,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 896,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after buying an additional 145,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GBCI. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.85. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $253.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.18%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

