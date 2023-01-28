D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.5 %

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

