D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $15.42 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 261,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 81,450 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $227.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.29. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $206.24 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

