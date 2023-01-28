D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.52. 4,034,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,937,952. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.53. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $121.62 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.