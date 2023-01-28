D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $116.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $157.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.75%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.