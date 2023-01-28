D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $489.30. 1,341,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $457.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.39.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

