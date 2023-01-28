CV Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

CV Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,024 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the quarter. Rivian Automotive comprises about 0.4% of CV Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CV Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,561,052 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,401,000 after buying an additional 450,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,692,397 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $95,042,000 after purchasing an additional 407,987 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,939,756 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $49,929,000 after purchasing an additional 670,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,310,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIVN traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,907,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,781,444. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $497,086.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $58,067.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

