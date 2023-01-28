CV Advisors LLC Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CV Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.8% of CV Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CV Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.23.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $5.63 on Friday, hitting $203.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,214,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,183,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.35. The company has a market capitalization of $507.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

