Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.40.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CWK opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 3.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at about $38,190,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at about $14,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,804,000 after buying an additional 999,195 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 703.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,087,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after buying an additional 951,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at about $8,382,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.