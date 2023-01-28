Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Atb Cap Markets

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Atb Cap Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CURLF. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Curaleaf from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.72.
Curaleaf Trading Up 4.7 %
OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Curaleaf Company Profile
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curaleaf (CURLF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.