Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Atb Cap Markets

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Atb Cap Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CURLF. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Curaleaf from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.72.

Curaleaf Trading Up 4.7 %

OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $339.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.89 million. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Curaleaf will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

