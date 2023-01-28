Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.31

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 1401340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CURLF. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.72.

Curaleaf Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -20.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $339.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.89 million. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

