Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $154.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.46.

CFR opened at $127.45 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $112.67 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.93.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 30.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

