Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFRGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 30.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.93. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $112.67 and a 52-week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 16.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.46.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

Earnings History for Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

