Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 30.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.93. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $112.67 and a 52-week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 16.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.46.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

