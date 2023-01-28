Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 30.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance
NYSE CFR opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.93. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $112.67 and a 52-week high of $160.60.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.46.
About Cullen/Frost Bankers
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.