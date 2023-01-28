CUBE Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $34.96 Million (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. CUBE has a market cap of $34.96 million and $1,039.20 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUBE token can currently be bought for $0.0583 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CUBE has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

CUBE Profile

CUBE was first traded on January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CUBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

