Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at Raymond James

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $153.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCI. Barclays cut Crown Castle from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.43.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $146.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.11 and its 200 day moving average is $151.61.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

