Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

CRR.UN stock opened at C$16.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 278.33. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.68 and a 12 month high of C$18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.84, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.