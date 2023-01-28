Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
CRR.UN stock opened at C$16.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 278.33. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.68 and a 12 month high of C$18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.84, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
