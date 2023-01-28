Critical Contrast: Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) versus PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) and Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PagerDuty and Consensus Cloud Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty 0 1 9 0 2.90 Consensus Cloud Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50

PagerDuty presently has a consensus target price of $33.91, suggesting a potential upside of 15.34%. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a consensus target price of $64.20, suggesting a potential upside of 8.01%. Given PagerDuty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PagerDuty is more favorable than Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

90.7% of PagerDuty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of PagerDuty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

PagerDuty has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consensus Cloud Solutions has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PagerDuty and Consensus Cloud Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty $281.40 million 9.40 -$107.46 million ($1.52) -19.34 Consensus Cloud Solutions $352.66 million 3.34 $109.00 million $3.08 19.30

Consensus Cloud Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than PagerDuty. PagerDuty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consensus Cloud Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PagerDuty and Consensus Cloud Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty -38.11% -47.15% -15.13% Consensus Cloud Solutions 16.73% -30.15% 15.46%

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions beats PagerDuty on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. It serves various industries, including software and technology, telecommunications, retail, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and financial services. PagerDuty, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data. It serves healthcare, education, law, and financial services industries. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

