Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.69

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.69 and traded as high as C$9.99. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$9.97, with a volume of 4,999,147 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.08%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

