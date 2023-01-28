Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €767.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €767.00 ($833.70) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($760.87) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €700.00 ($760.87) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €765.00 ($831.52) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €680.00 ($739.13) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ASML from €550.00 ($597.83) to €650.00 ($706.52) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

