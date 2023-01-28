Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 43,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 711,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,820. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $52.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.80.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.376 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.