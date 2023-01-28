Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,617 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,375,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

