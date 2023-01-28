Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,876 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.08.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.03. 2,257,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,439. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

