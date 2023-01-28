Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 77,560 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 23.0% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,752,000 after buying an additional 1,652,804 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 49.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,131,000 after buying an additional 1,342,765 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 71.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after buying an additional 1,005,046 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 122.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,484,000 after buying an additional 973,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 87.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,850,000 after buying an additional 723,026 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WestRock Stock Down 0.1 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

WRK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.02. 932,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. WestRock has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. WestRock’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.