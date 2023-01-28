Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of J. CWM LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 67.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 110,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 44,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,746. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $121.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,847. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.07. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.47%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

