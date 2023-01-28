Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.77. 1,918,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,520. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.73. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

