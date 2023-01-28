Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $3.39 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 130.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in American Tower by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in American Tower by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after buying an additional 1,270,504 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,663. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.33. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.06.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,721 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

