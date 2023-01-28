Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 597 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises approximately 1.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $434.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,640. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $438.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 37.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.82.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

