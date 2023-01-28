Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Short Interest Up 556.3% in January

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 556.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRON. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $2,985,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,515,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,011,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 223,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 125,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

TRON stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. 10,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,106. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

