Contrasting Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) & Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Rating) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rightscorp and Riskified, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Riskified 0 2 4 0 2.67

Riskified has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.41%. Given Riskified’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Riskified is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A Riskified -45.76% -21.90% -18.49%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Rightscorp and Riskified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Rightscorp has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riskified has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Rightscorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Riskified shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rightscorp and Riskified’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Riskified $229.14 million 4.14 -$178.88 million ($0.69) -8.39

Rightscorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Riskified.

Summary

Riskified beats Rightscorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rightscorp

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

