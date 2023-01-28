Contrasting Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) and Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON)

Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bon Natural Life and Ayr Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bon Natural Life $25.50 million 0.39 $4.59 million N/A N/A Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 0.25 -$16.95 million ($0.84) -1.54

Bon Natural Life has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayr Wellness.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayr Wellness 0 1 6 0 2.86

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bon Natural Life and Ayr Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ayr Wellness has a consensus price target of $22.05, suggesting a potential upside of 1,609.30%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Bon Natural Life.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bon Natural Life and Ayr Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A Ayr Wellness -13.16% -11.20% -6.01%

Summary

Bon Natural Life beats Ayr Wellness on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of November 1, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 52 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

