Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.73.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ED opened at $94.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

