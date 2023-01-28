Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Short Interest Update

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Conifex Timber Price Performance

Shares of CFXTF remained flat at $1.12 during trading hours on Friday. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFXTF shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.30 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC lowered shares of Conifex Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural grade dimension lumber and generation of bio-energy. Its activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, value added lumber finishing, and generation of electrical power. The company was founded on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

