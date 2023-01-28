Compound (COMP) Price Tops $55.77 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Compound has a market capitalization of $405.30 million and approximately $35.74 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for $55.77 or 0.00242365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00103417 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00058003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00040243 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000396 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 56.55083993 USD and is up 7.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $59,978,959.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.