Compass Group’s (CPG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CPG. Barclays upped their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.76) to GBX 2,150 ($26.62) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.00) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,940 ($24.02) to GBX 1,990 ($24.64) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.50) to GBX 1,625 ($20.12) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,985.83 ($24.59).

Compass Group Stock Performance

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,900.50 ($23.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £33.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,016.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,899.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,876.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,494 ($18.50) and a one year high of GBX 1,970.50 ($24.40).

Compass Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Compass Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a GBX 22.10 ($0.27) dividend. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 2,806 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($23.28), for a total transaction of £52,752.80 ($65,312.37). Also, insider Alison Yapp sold 6,764 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($22.29), for a total transaction of £121,752 ($150,739.14).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

