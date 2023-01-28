Comparing Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) and Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS)

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) and Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Bright Green shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Valens shares are held by institutional investors. 56.4% of Bright Green shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Valens shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Bright Green alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bright Green and Valens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Green N/A -305.36% -234.66% Valens -274.38% -48.02% -29.74%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Green N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A Valens $62.37 million 0.98 -$39.11 million ($2.51) -0.30

This table compares Bright Green and Valens’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bright Green has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valens.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bright Green and Valens, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00

Valens has a consensus target price of $2.07, suggesting a potential upside of 171.86%. Given Valens’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valens is more favorable than Bright Green.

Summary

Valens beats Bright Green on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Green

(Get Rating)

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

About Valens

(Get Rating)

The Valens Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides packaged dried flower/pre-rolls under the Verse, Versus, Contraband, and Citizen Stash brands; vapourizers and hydrocarbon extracts under the Verse and Versus brands; edible cannabis products under the Verse, Vacay, and LYF brands; and topical cannabis under the Nuance brand. It also offers analytical testing services to third party licensed producers in the cannabis space. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.