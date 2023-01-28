Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp has a payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Kimberly C. Dockery bought 4,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $53,320.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,452.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.