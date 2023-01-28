Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on February 23rd

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Colony Bankcorp has a payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Colony Bankcorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.54. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBAN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, EVP Kimberly C. Dockery bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $53,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 20,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,452.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter worth $359,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter worth $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 51.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter worth $218,000. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

