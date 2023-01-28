Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE CL opened at $71.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

