CoinLoan (CLT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $15.41 Million

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $15.41 million and approximately $29,702.47 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for approximately $7.90 or 0.00034326 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00396981 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.70 or 0.27865136 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.00587016 BTC.

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

