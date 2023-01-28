Cohort (LON:CHRT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $488.55

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 488.55 ($6.05) and traded as high as GBX 534.01 ($6.61). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 527 ($6.52), with a volume of 37,932 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Cohort in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Cohort Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 474.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 488.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £211.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,318.18.

Cohort Cuts Dividend

About Cohort

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Cohort’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

